BHU student attacked on campus, dies in hospital

Varanasi, Apr 3 (PTI) A Banaras Hindu University student, who was shot at by unidentified assailants in front of a hostel in the campus, succumbed to injuries in a hospital, police said Wednesday.The incident occurred on Tuesday evening when Gaurav Singh, pursuing his masters in the university and residing in the Lal Bahadur Shastri Hostel on the campus was standing outside Birla Hostel, and talking to his friends.Some unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire at him, said a police official. Gaurav sustained bullet injuries in his stomach and was rushed to the trauma centre of the BHU's Institute of Medical Sciences where he succumbed to injuries late on Tuesday night, police said. PTI CORR DVDV