BHU student shot dead on campus, FIR against four

(Eds: Adds details) Varanasi, Apr 3 (PTI) An expelled Banaras Hindu University student was shot dead outside a hostel on the campus, police said Wednesday. Paramilitary men were deployed on the campus and the university shut after the attack by some youths on a motorcycle. The police have lodged an FIR against four people, including BHUs chief proctor Royana Singh. Four others have been detained for questioning. Despite his expulsion last year, Gaurav Singh was apparently staying with friends at the Lal Bahadur Shastri Hostel on the campus. He was standing outside Birla Hostel and talking to his friends when some men on a motorcycle opened fire on him Tuesday evening, police said. He was rushed to the trauma centre at the BHU's Institute of Medical Sciences with bullet injuries in the stomach. He succumbed to his injuries late in the night, police said. The police registered an FIR on the basis of a complaint by a friend, who said he too was targeted. Preliminary inquiries by the police indicate that the killing was the fallout of an enmity between two groups on the campus. The chief proctor was booked because a complainant alleged that the youths involved in the attack were seen with her earlier. Gaurav Singh was expelled last year for his alleged role in the violence on the campus in 2017 over harassment of some students. The University has been shut following Tuesday's attack, BHU spokesperson Rajesh Singh said. PTI CORR SRY DV ASH