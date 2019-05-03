Bhubaneswar airport's equipment significantly damaged, flight ops likely from 1 pm Saturday:Govt

New Delhi, May 3 (PTI) Equipment at Bhubaneswar airport have been significantly damaged but flight operations are expected to begin by 1 pm Saturday, a government official said."Significant damage to equipment at airport at Bhubaneshwar...Teams from the Airport Authority of India are working on restoration. Aircraft movements expected by 1300 hrs tomorrow i.e, 04 May 2019," Principal Spokesperson of the Government of India Sitanshu Kar tweeted Friday.The cyclone rolled through Odisha on Friday, packing rain and windstorm that gusted up to 175 kmph, leaving at least three people dead, blowing away thatched houses, and swamping towns and villages.Earlier in the day, Indian aviation regulator DGCA said no flights will depart or arrive at Kolkata airport from 3 pm Friday to 8 am Saturday in view of the cyclonic storm 'Fani', which slammed into the Odisha coast in the morning.On Thursday, the regulator had said there would be no flights to and from Kolkata airport between 9.30 pm Friday and 6 pm Saturday.Therefore, on Friday afternoon, Vistara airline reinstated a few airlines to and from Kolkata airport after receiving the revised DGCA advisory.Sanjiv Kapoor, the chief strategy and commercial officer of Vistara, said on Twitter, "Lots of disruption today due to Cyclone Fani and closure of Bhubaneswar and Kolkata airports. And then a flash storm in Delhi that resulted in diversions. Call centre also swamped. Tough day for passengers and staff alike, thanks for your patience and understanding". Vistara has around 4 per cent of domestic passenger market share. On Friday, IndiGo announced on Twitter that due to cyclone Fani, all flights to and from Kolkata have been cancelled for Saturday till 6 pm. It added, "All flights to and from Bhubaneswar have been cancelled for May 4 till 3 pm."The low-cost carrier, which has around 44 per cent of domestic passenger market share, advised its customers to go to a link on its website in order to opt for alternate options or get a refund. PTI DSP DPB