Bhupendra Yadav lauds Centre for USD 5-trillion plan

Lucknow July 27 (PTI) BJP national general secretary Bhupendra Yadav on Saturday hailed the Narendra Modi-led central government's plan for making India a USD 5-trillion economy. "In the short span of 50 days, the Prime Minister-led government has given the roadmap for making Indian economy USD 5 trillion," Yadav, who is also a Rajya Sabha MP, told newspersons at the BJP headquarters here. "The Union Budget has given an outline for economic progress and development. Be it entrepreneurship, women empowerment, improving infrastructure, make in India and above all the manner in which the scientists have made Chandrayan 2 possible working under the Narendra Modi government; all these are important steps in the direction of realising new India," Yadav said. Yadav also welcomed new entrant Neeraj Shekhar into the party. Shekhar had quit the Samajwadi Party recently. Yadav said unlike others politicians Shekhar had not switched sides for any benefit as he had resigned from the MP's post as well. "Neeraj Shekhar is taking his father Chandra Shekhar's legacy forward. His 'karambhoomi' (place of work) is in Uttar Pradesh," Yadav said. Earlier, state unit president of the party Swatantra Dev Singh said Chandra Shekhar had always worked for national interest, rising above 'vanshvad, jativad ,kshetravad' (dynasty, race, regionalism). Speaking on the occasion, Neeraj Shekhar said, "I want to tell those who consider me anti-BJP to now open their eyes and take notice that the future of the country is safe in the hands of Prime Minister Modi." PTI SAB PTI INDIND