Bhupesh Baghel is new Chhattisgarh chief minister

New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Congress chief Bhupesh Baghel was Sunday appointed the new chief minister of state after days of intense deliberations with top party leadership headed by Rahul Gandhi. The announcement was made by the Congress on its official Twitter handle even when the meeting of the Legislature Party was on in Raipur. The party also announced that the new Congress government in the state would work on equality, transparency and integrity and its first task would be to declare a loan waiver for farmers of the state. "Celebrations are in order in Chhattisgarh as Bhupesh Baghel is appointed CM. We wish him the best as he forms a government of equality, transparency and integrity starting off with loan waiver for farmers as we promised," the party tweeted, along with a picture of Baghel. Top party leadership have had intense discussions over the past three days before deciding on Baghel as the chief minister. The OBC leader, who steered the party to a stupendous victory with a two-thirds majority in Chhattisgarh pipped party colleagues T S Singh Deo, Tamradhwaj Sahu and Charan Das Mahant for the top post, as Gandhi selected him to lead the state government. PTI SKC SKC TVSTVS