Bhupinder Hooda, Digivijay Chautala among those who filed nominations in Haryana

Chandigarh, Apr 23 (PTI) Over 160 candidates filed their nominations for the 10 seats in Haryana on Tuesday.The number of candidates who have filed their nominations has increased to 305 from all the Lok Sabha constituencies of the state, Haryana Joint Chief Electoral Officer Inder Jeet said in an official statement.The nomination process for all the 10 seats in Haryana, where polling will be held in the sixth phase on May 12, started on April 16 and ended Tuesday.Prominent among those who filed their nominations on the last day of filing papers included former chief minister and Congress candidate from Sonipat, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, and Jannayak Janata Party's Digvijay Singh Chautala.Congress' Shruti Choudhary, who is a former MP, filed her nomination papers from Bhiwani-Mahendergarh constituency, former Haryana Assembly speaker and Congress MLA Kuldeep Sharma filed his nomination from Karnal while Arjun Chautala, son of INLD leader Abhay Chautala, filed his papers from Kurukshetra.Among other candidates, AAP state unit chief Naveen Jaihind filed his nomination from Faridabad, AAP leader Prithvi Raj from Ambala, Congress' Nirmal Singh and JJP's Jai Bhagwan Sharma from Kurukshetra.The AAP is contesting three seats while its ally JJP is fighting the remaining seven Lok Sabha seats in Haryana. PTI SUN DPB