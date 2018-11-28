Bhushan Steel is Tata Steel BSL Ltd now

New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) Bhushan Steel has been renamed as Tata Steel BSL Ltd following an approval from the Centre for the change in its name, the steel maker said. "Bhushan Steel Ltd has received approval from the Central Government for change in name to Tata Steel BSL Ltd on November 27, 2018, and a 'certificate of incorporation pursuant to change of name' ... has been issued by the office of the registrar of companies, New Delhi in this regard," the company said in a filing to BSE. Bamnipal Steel Ltd (BNPL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Steel, had in May completed the acquisition of controlling stake of 72.65 per cent in Bhushan Steel Ltd (BSL). Earlier, Tata Steel had won the bid to acquire debt-laden Bhushan Steel in an insolvency auction. The bankrupt firm was among the 12 stressed assets referred to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) proceedings by the RBI last year. PTI SID RVK MR