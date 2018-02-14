Bhushan Steel Q3 net loss widens to Rs 1,607 cr

New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) Debt-laden Bhushan Steel Ltd reported widening of its net loss to Rs 1,607 crore for the quarter ended December 2017.

The bankrupt firm, which is undergoing insolvency proceedings, had posted a net loss of Rs 743 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

The companys revenue from operations during October-December quarter of 2017-18 stood at Rs 4,407.71 crore as against Rs 4,094.73 crore in the same period a year ago, Bhushan Steel said in a BSE filing.

During the period under review, its total expenses also rose to Rs 5,844.28 crore from Rs 4,937.31 crore.

Bhushan Steel, one of the 12 non-performing accounts referred by the Reserve Bank of India for National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) proceedings, owes an amount of Rs 44,478 crore to its lenders. PTI ABI SBT