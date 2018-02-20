BIAL ties up with Ace Turtle

Bengaluru, Feb 20 (PTI) As a part of their mission to create a digitised and intuitive destination airport for travellers, Bengaluru International Airport Limited will enable a one-of-its-kind airport omni-channel commerce experience for travellers at Kempegowda International Airport here.

To facilitate and enable a seamless online-offline commerce experience for passengers, BIAL has partnered with Ace Turtle, one of Asias leading omni-channel platform firm.

The tie-up will help develop a seamless retail experience for travellers, Ace Turtle CEO Nitin Chhabra said in a statement here. "We are confident that our platform will play a significant role in shaping omni-channel transformation of retail brands associated with Bengaluru International Airport," he said. The omni-channel platform will play a critical role in shaping the digital roadmap for retail brands associated with BIAL and develop tailor-made solutions to increase revenue for retailers through optimisation of existing retail touch points, he said.

The omni-channel experience enables passengers to buy online or in the air and pick-up, ship or deliver to the destination of their choice, the statement said.

The focus of digital transformation for BIAL is to improve the travellers journey, create new revenue opportunities and realise operational efficiencies through an agile approach for BIAL and its business partners, it said. PTI BDN BN