Biba, India's Fashion Giant Brings Virtual Fitting Room Experience With AstraFit

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NEW DELHI, December 26, 2018/PRNewswire/ --Biba has brought the next-generation solution for fit, size and personalization to India with AstraFit's virtual dressing room platform. Finding the right fit and size of clothing online can be quite tedious. Biba, India's most loved ethnic fashion brand has collaborated with AstraFit, an online fitting room service for fashion e-commerce, to recreate a real-life dressing room experience virtually on their website."AstraFit users at Biba tripled Biba's conversion rate, boosting revenue by 5% within the first two months of integration. Time spent on the website and pages viewed per visit increased by 266% and 136% respectively," said Nikita Dobrynin, CEO and Co-founder of AstraFit.Unlike size calculators that are only based on fit and size approximations, AstraFit builds a precise 2D body model of the customer virtually, so they know not only the right size but also the correct length of the garment. Taking it up a notch, the online tool provides a summary of recommended sizes, details of the model, the elasticity of the fabric and Natural Human Language description for how the garment fits and feels in different parts of the body based on the customer's body measurements and body shape.AstraFit's superfast garment digitization system requires measuring only one size of any garment manually to calculate all the other sizes automatically. It works accurately and efficiently even for large numbers."Biba is a renowned Indian fashion brand. We are extremely happy with the results and are eagerly waiting to implement a full-scale data integration over the next few months," said Dobrynin."AstraFit creates a virtual you, with your clothing size and fit information tailored to perfection. We are truly delighted to be the first Indian fashion brand to integrate this virtual dressing room on our website," said Gaurav Kumar Gupta, Product Manager at Biba.About AstraFit: Founded in 2012, AstraFit's fit technology and data platform is available globally through their offices in Cyprus, Europe, Kiev and the US. Their trademarked Visual Fit Experience incorporates clothes, body and fit analysis algorithms. AstraFit's clients include world-renowned fashion brands, marketplaces and retailers.Press Kit: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1JqW8b6BzK_Dg989r2623GbjZrxJvoSji?usp=sharingSource: AstraFit PWRPWR