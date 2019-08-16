Bid to vitiate communal atmosphere thwarted, claim police

Balrampur (UP), Aug 16 (PTI) Police here on Friday claimed to have foiled an attempt to vitiate the communal atmosphere in Puraina Wajid village of the district. Mischievous elements had hanged some objectionable material at the gates of a religious place in the village on Thursday, SP Dev Ranjan Verma said. A police team was immediately rushed to the spot and it took steps to ensure peace and order, the SP said, adding that nine policemen, including the in-charge of the Mahdaiya chowki had been suspended for laxity. A case had been registered against those who tried to vitiate the atmosphere and got involved in a heated argument with the police team, the SP added. PTI CORR SAB RDKRDK