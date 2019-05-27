Big data: People should have right to know what they give up, what they get back, say experts

By Bunty Tyagi Guiyang (China), May 27 (PTI) Amid concerns over privacy in big data business, experts at an international conference here have suggested that customers should have the right to know what they are giving up and what they are getting back. "Big data" is a field that treats ways to analyse, systematically extract information from, or otherwise deal with data sets that are too large or complex to be dealt with by traditional data-processing application software. The use of big data has raised concerns that sensitive personal information can be compromised. Addressing a gathering at the 'Big Data Expo 2019', a flagship programme of China, Nobel Prize Winner and technological expert Paul M Romer said that with these two principles, technology of big data can help everyone and produce a better life for the whole society.China showcased its latest scientific and technological achievements in big data industry at an international expo that began here on Sunday in which around 470 companies from across the world are participating.Nearly 15 Indian companies are participating in the expo."Customers have to know what they give up. Then when they see to get back, they have to be able to make a decision if what they get back was not more what they gave up," he said.Romer said that under these two principles, one can make sure that net benefit is created if each person gets back more than they give up."And, the usage has to show the quality of life can be better...if any city takes a lead in doing this, other cities will compete and adopt it as well."And, other countries will also adopt the same principles and we will truly achieve the outcome we want, which is technology of big data which helps everyone and produces and produces a better life for whole society," he said.Australian technological expert Flavio Villansurate also advocated the two principles of 'what consumers give up and what they get back'.Giving an example, he said that someone may not want to give data of his or her healthcare and hence, there should be a clarity in a contract between the data provider and data owners.He said that privacy is a very complex issue."You need to make ensure that consumers or data owners understand what they are getting back in exchange for that giving up."And, I think that's the only way to really improve the privacy..." Villansurate told PTI on the sidelines of the conference.Around 26,000 representatives from nearly 55 countries are participating in China's flagship programme 'International Big Data Industry Expo 2019' in Guiyang in Guzhou province in southwest China.At the opening ceremony of the event, Wang Chen, a member of the Politburo of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on Sunday said that big data is the next stage in the data revolution, which ensures sustainable development. PTI BUN NSANSA