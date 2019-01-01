"Big mistake" to think Pak will mend its ways after just "one war": Modi

New Delhi, Jan 1 (PTI) Amidst criticism that the surgical strike failed to check Pakistan's support for terrorism, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asserted that it would be a "big mistake" to think that Pakistan will mend its ways after just "one war". "Pakistan will never improve on the basis of one war.That nation will still take some time to improve. All PMs of India, across all parties never opposed dialogue with Pakistan," the Prime Minister's Office tweeted, quoting Modi."But, can we hear anything in the midst of bombs?Today, terror supporting Pakistan is isolated," Modi said according to the PMO's tweets. Quoting from Modi's interview, broadcast by various TV channels, the PMO tweets covered a wide range of issues, including demands for a Ram temple in Ayodhya, Urjit Patel's resignation as RBI governor, demonetisation, mob lynching and BJP's defeat in three Hindi heartland states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhatisgarh. On demands from Hindutava organisations, including the RSS, for a government ordinance to allow construction of a Ram temple, Modi said,"Let the judicial process take its own course. Dont weigh it in political terms. Let the judicial process be over. After the judicial process is over, whatever be our responsibility as government, we are ready to make all efforts."Rejecting opposition charges that his government was anti-farmer, the Prime Minister said,"there is a small segment of farmers who take loans from banks. A majority of them take loans from money lenders. When governments make such announcements, those farmers do not become beneficiaries of waivers. The farmers who are dying are out of the purview of such schemes." PTI BJ PYK VJ PYKPYK