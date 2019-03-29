Bihar court awards death penalty to man for killing wife

Gopalganj (Bihar), Mar 29 (PTI) A court here on Friday awarded death sentence to a person for killing his wife in the year 2007.The court also sentenced for life the spouse of his younger brother in the same case.According to public prosecutor Suresh Dubey, the order was passed by District Judge Shailendra Kumar who was hearing the case lodged by Abdul Jabbar, the father of the deceased, Sanjeeda Khatoon.Jabbar is a resident of Dulduliya village under the Manjha police station area of the district. His daughter had got married to Naseeruddin Ahmed of Hardiya village under the Thawe police station area in the year 2003.According to the complainant, her daughter had been facing harassment for dowry after her marriage and she was poisoned to death on March 17, 2007.In the FIR, Jabbar named his son-in-law, the latter's father Maqsood Alam and the wife of younger brother Salamun Nesha as accused.During the course of trial, Alam passed away. The court held the other two accused as guilty of murder, awarded death penalty to the husband of the deceased and life sentence and Rs 50,000 fine to her sister-in-law. PTI CORR NAC SNS DPB