Bihar court awards life imprisonment to five in 2010 murder case

(Eds: Adds word in headline) Bettiah, Aug 31 (PTI) A Bihar court on Saturday awarded life imprisonment to five persons for killing a man in 2010 in West Champaran district.Mohammad Nasiruddin, Gayasuddin, Mohammad Asif, Adalat Hussain and Kistu alias Abu Saif were sentenced for killing Naushad Alam in Beldari village.The five convicts stabbed Alam on June 8, 2010, when he was on his way home with his wife Rabeya Khatoon, Additional Public Prosecutor Vandana Kumari said.Alam was taken to a hospital in Bettiah where doctors declared him brought dead.Khatoon had named the five in an FIR.Additional District and Sessions Judge (VII) Satya Narayan Shivhare also slapped a fine of Rs 25,000 on each of the five convicts.The amount will be paid to the victim's wife, the additional public prosecutor said.