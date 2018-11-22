Bihar court orders lodging of FIR against Delhi BJP MP Bidhuri

Muzaffarpur (Bihar), Nov 22 (PTI) A court here Thursday ordered lodging of an FIR against Delhi BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri for allegedly making disparaging remarks against the people of Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh. Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Deepak Kumar asked the in-charge of Kazi Mohammadpur police station to lodge an FIR against Bidhuri based on the complaint filed by advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha. In his complaint, Ojha had accused Bidhuri - who represents the South Delhi Lok Sabha seat - of having blamed Biharis and Poorvanchalis (natives of eastern UP) for lawlessness in the national capital. Bidhuri's comment appeared on social media in October end. Stating that as a resident of Bihar he had felt hurt by the MP's statement, Ojha had urged the court to issue directions for lodging a case against Bidhuri under IPC sections 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 153(A) (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth and language). PTI CORR NAC SNS CK