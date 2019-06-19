Bihar encephalitis deaths: Protesters in Delhi demand resignation of CM, health min

New Delhi, Jun 19 (PTI) Protesters gathered outside the Bihar Bhawan here Wednesday demanded the resignation of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and the state's health minister Mangal Pandey over the death of more than 100 children due to acute encephalitis syndrome (AES) in the state. Fresh deaths due to AES were reported in the state's Muzaffarpur district, taking the total number of casualties to 113. The deaths took place at the Shri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH), where 20 fresh cases were brought since Tuesday night. Torab Niazi, National Youth General Secretary of Jan Adhikar Party that organised the protest demanded that Rs 25 lakh pe given to the families of the deceased children. "Nitish Kumar and Bihar health minister Mangal Pandey should step down. We are holding protest here because in Bihar, they have imposed section 144," he said. The Opposition in Bihar is quite and not asking any questions about the death of innocent children, he added. Earlier this week, Kumar had visited SKMC hospital in Muzaffarpur where he faced protests by angry people over the deaths. Niazi said the hospital was only 70 kilometers away from the Bihar chief minister's residence but it took him 15 days to pay a visit. Danish Khan, Professor in Urdu Department in Delhi University, who also joined the protesters said, "Around 156 children have died so far according to the official data but the Bihar government is hiding the exact number of casualties". PTI NIT RHLRHL