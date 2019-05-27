Bihar: Father-son duo awarded life term for murdering woman

Begusarai (Bihar), May 27 (PTI) A local court Monday sentenced a man and his son to life imprisonment for killing a woman after branding her as a witch in Bihar's Begusarai district four years ago.Additional District and Sessions Judge Raj Kishore Rai held Alijan Miyan and his son Shabbir Miyan guilty of murdering the woman, who was their neighbour, on October 21, 2015.The court also slapped a fine of Rs 14,000 each on the two. PTI CORR AR NN DIVDIV