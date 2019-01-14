Bihar girl rape: Rahul demands severe punishment for those guilty

New Delhi, Jan 14 (PTI) Congress president Rahul Gandhi expressed deep pain over reports of gang rape and murder of a 16-year-old girl in Bihar and demanded severe punishment for those responsible for the crime.The girl was allegedly gang raped and murdered by unknown miscreants in Gaya district on Saturday."I am deeply pained to hear about this inhuman and cruel crime that has happened in Bihar. I pray that justice be done, it is appropriate, and the criminals responsible for it get severe punishment as soon as possible," he said in a Facebook post. PTI ASK ASK ANBANB