Bihar Health Minister meets Vardhan, rise in AES and JE cases discussed

New Delhi, Jun 9 (PTI) Health Minister of Bihar Mangal Pandey Sunday called on Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan at his residence here. They discussed various health schemes operational in the state, according to an official statement. Vardhan also reviewed the reported rise in cases of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) in Muzaffarpur and Japanese Encephalitis (JE) in Gaya in Bihar. Vardhan has directed senior officers of the Health Ministry to discuss the situation with the state and districts authorities. He has directed the ministry to extend all support and assistance to the state government. "The Health Ministry is coordinating with the Ministry of Women and Child Development for distribution of nutritious food with glucose in the meals to prevent development of AES," Vardhan said. The health minister is closely monitoring the situation in the affected districts and will visit Bihar at an appropriate time in the future to review AES cases and the central health schemes in the state, the statement said. From January 2019 till June 8, altogether 48 cases of AES have been reported with 11 deaths in Bihar. PTI PLB SMNSMN