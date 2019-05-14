Bihar: Man gets 10 years in jail for raping girl

Kishanganj, May 14 (PTI) A court in Bihar'sKishanganj district sentenced a man to 10 years in jail onTuesday for raping a girl.The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge(ADJ) Krishna Pratap Sinha held Jung Bahadur Rajbhar guiltyand convicted him under sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.The court also slapped a fine of Rs 20,000 on him,failing which he would have to spend an additional six months injail.Rajbhar raped a 13-year-old girl on June 5, 2018, at aplace under the jurisdiction of Galgalia police station in thedistrict.Rajbhar is currently lodged in the district jail. PTIARSOM05142027 ANBANB