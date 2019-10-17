scorecardresearch
Bihar man jumps inside lion enclosure in Delhi zoo; escapes unhurt

New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) A man jumped inside the enclosure of a lion in the Delhi zoo on Thursday, but escaped unhurt as the alert zoo staff acted quickly and tranquillised the animal.The incident happened around 12:30 pm. The situation is under control now, Zoo sources said.Rehan Khan, a native of Bihar's Champaran district, was in an inebriated state, they said. The zoo staff caught him and handed over to the police, the sources said. PTI GVS GJS SMNSMN

