Bihar man killed by leopard in Uttarakhand

Pauri, July 5 (PTI) A man was killed by a leopard in Pabau block of Pauri district of Uttarakhand, police said Friday.The half-eaten body of the man was found near the bushes around 300 metres from the market area in Pabau late on Thursday night, Station House Officer Ajay Kumar said.The condition of the body suggested that the man was killed by a leopard, Kumar said, quoting forest department officials. Two persons were attacked by a leopard in the area earlier as well, he said.The victim was identified as Manoj Kumar from Bihar who worked at a local hotel, he said.The forest department has put up a cage in the area to trap the big cat and residents have been asked to remain alert, the officer said.