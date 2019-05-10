Bihar Orthopedics to See Magic of Surgical Robot at RoboTech

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Patna, Bihar, India: Business Wire India Orthopedics medical fraternity in Bihar will witness the latest and most advanced technology in joint replacement space, Strykers Mako robotic-arm assisted surgery system, at RoboTech, being jointly organized by Anup Institute of Orthopedics and Rehabilitation and Vattikuti Technologies, the exclusive distributors for the Mako Surgical system in India. The workshop will be held at Hotel Lemon Tree, Patna. Stryker is a leading medical device company headquartered in the US and Vattikuti Technologies is Strykers strategic partner for Mako in India. Dr Ashish Singh, Consultant, Anup Institute of Orthopedics and Rehabilitation will facilitate the clinical discussions and demonstration on Mako robotic-arm assisted surgery system. RoboTech is expected to be attended by over 100 orthopedics experts from Bihar and Jharkhand. According to Dr Singh, We are excited to have Mako at RoboTech. Mako System, the most advanced technology in joint replacement transforms the way knee and hip replacements are performed. We are looking forward to an exciting workshop with this revolutionary technology that will help bring improved predictability and accuracy. According to Dr RN Singh, an eminent orthopedic surgeon, a Padma Shri awardee and founder of Anup Institute of Orthopedics and Rehabilitation, The incidence of arthritis is seeing an increase due to primary causes that include sedentary lifestyle, changing and deteriorating nutritional pattern and longer life span. In my experience, one in every four patients suffering from knee disorders need a knee replacement surgery. Knee replacement helps relieve the pain caused by joint degeneration due to osteoarthritis and technology, over the years, has played a significant role in improving patient outcomes. Key people who would attend the workshop include Ms Meenakshi Nevatia, Managing Director of Stryker India and her team, who would familiarize and bring the attendees face-to-face with Mako and the science behind its clinical supremacy; Dr Thadi Mohan, Senior Consultant, Centre for Orthopedics, Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences, Kochi, who will share his experience with robotic knee replacement surgery and Mr Gopal D Chakravarthy, CEO, Vattikuti Technologies, who would outline the mission of the Vattikuti Foundation in bringing Robotic Technology to the healthcare sector in India. Excited about the workshop, Ms Meenakshi Nevatia states, Strykers Mako System is the first and only robotic technology that can be used across the joint replacement service line to perform total knee, total hip and partial knee replacements. We are proud to bring Mako to state of Bihar and are looking forward to highly valuable discussions on role of our highly advanced robotic technology in making healthcare better. For more details please check: https://www.aior.co.in PWRPWR