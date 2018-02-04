scorecardresearch
Bihar to introduce single window system to facilitate trade

Patna, Feb 4 (PTI) Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi today said that a single window clearance system will be introduced to facilitate trade and business.

The state government introduce a single window system under which all types of licenses, certificates and no objection certificates (NOC) will be issued under one roof, for starting a business in the state, Sushil Modi said while addressing the AGM of Bihar Electric Traders Association at Bihar Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BBCI) here.

He also urged traders and businessmen to make full and timely payment of income tax, GST and all other types of taxes.

He also said the more taxes the government collects, the more development work will be undertaken. PTI AR SBN

Videos