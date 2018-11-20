Bihar's ex-minister Manju Verma surrenders, remanded in judicial custody

(Eds: Updating with details of Verma's judicial custody) Begusarai (Bihar), Nov 20 (PTI) Former Bihar minister Manju Verma, who had been evading arrest in an Arms Act case lodged in the course of investigations in the Muzaffarpur shelter home scandal, Tuesday surrendered before a local court which remanded her to judicial custody till December one.Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, Manjhaul Sub-Division, Prabhat Trivedi passed the order after a medical team examined the condition of the former minister, who fellunconscious several times after reaching the court in athree-wheeler. She had kept her face covered with a shawl and sari.Verma, along with her husband Chandrashekhar Verma, was named in the Arms Act case lodged with the Cheria Bariyarpur police station August this year. This followed recovery of a huge quantity of ammunition from their residence during a CBI raid in connection with the Muzaffarpur shelter home sex scandal.Verma had stepped down as the social welfare ministerfollowing allegations of close links between her husband andBrajesh Thakur, the prime accused in the scandal.The Supreme Court, while monitoring the progress ofinvestigation in the scandal on November 12, had rapped theBihar Police for its failure to arrest the former minister anddirected the DGP to appear in person on November 27 if she was not caught by then. The police had subsequently moved an application before acourt here Saturday to proclaim Verma an absconder followingwhich a notice to the effect was affixed on her house and herproperty was attached.Her husband had surrendered before the court on October29 last.Verma's surrender triggered trading of charges between the ruling JD(U) and the opposition RJD-Congress combine.While leaders of the JD(U) said the party had suspended Verma and her surrender proved that the party never patronised those involved in criminal cases, the RJD-Congresscombine alleged that Verma had been "hiding" with the help ofthe state government and was asked to surrender after theSupreme court directive. PTI COR NAC PR DVDV