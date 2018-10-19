Bihar's Shahi litchi fruit gets GI tag

New Delhi, Oct 19 (PTI) Bihar's famous Shahi Litchi has got Geographical Indication (GI) tag, the commerce and industry ministry said Friday."Shahi Litchi from Bihar registered as a GI. Muzzafarpur, Vaishali, Samastipur, Champaran, Begusarai districts and adjoining areas of Bihar have favourable climate for this fruit, unique due to attractive appearance and delicious pearly white aril," a DIPP tweet said.Once a product or good gets this tag, any person or company can not sell a similar item under that name. This tag is valid for a period of 10 years following which it can be renewed. GI is covered under a law of the World Trade Organisation (WTO).A GI is an indication used on products that have a specific geographical origin and possess qualities or a reputation due to that origin.Such a name conveys an assurance of quality and distinctiveness which is essentially attributable to its origin in that defined geographical locality. Darjeeling Tea, Mahabaleshwar Strawberry, Blue Pottery of Jaipur, Banarasi Sarees and Tirupati Laddus are some of the GIs.GI products can benefit the rural economy in remote areas, by supplementing the incomes of artisans, farmers, weavers and craftsmen.The first product to get a GI tag in India was the Darjeeling tea in 2004. There are a total of 325 products from India that carry this indication.Recently, Alphonso mango from Maharashtra's Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Palghar, Thane and Raigad districts also got Geographical Indication tag. PTI RR MKJ