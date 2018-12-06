Biju Balendran to head Renault Nissan Automotive India

New Delhi, Dec 6 (PTI) In a top level management rejig, Renault-Nissan alliance Thursday announced the appointment of Biju Balendran as the managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) for Renault Nissan Automotive India (RNAIPL). Balendran is replacing Colin MacDonald who moves on to a new role in Europe. Besides, the organisation announced the appointment of Sambath Kumar as the chief finance officer (CFO) for Nissan India operations. In their new roles, Balendran will be responsible for all the manufacturing operations of the Renault-Nissan Alliance factory at Oragadam, Chennai, while Kumar will look after finance for Nissan India operations. "As a part of the Nissan India strategy, we aim to substantially increase plant utilisation enabling greater efficiency and build capacity to develop products which meet the expectations of Indian customers. Under the leadership of Biju, the manufacturing plant will serve as a key contributor to the growth of Nissan in India," Nissan India operations President Thomas Kuehl said in a statement. PTI MSS SHWSHW