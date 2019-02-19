scorecardresearch
Bikaner man tattoos names of 71 martyred soldiers

Bikaner, Feb 19 (PTI) A youth from Sridungargar town here has tattooed the names of 71 martyred soldiers, including the ones killed in the recent Pulwama terror attack, on his body "to pay homage to the gallant soldiers". Gopal Saharan said he tattooed the 71 names on his body to pay homage to the gallant Indian soldiers as they sacrificed their lives in the line of duty. Saharan, a member of patriotic group Bhagat Singh Youth Brigade, said he found this unique way to pay tributes to the solders for it would give inspiration to others. PTI CORR SDA INDIND

