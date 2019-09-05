Bike-borne miscreants flee with Doordarshan employee's mobile phone at Hauz Khas

New Delhi, Sep 5 (PTI) A woman employee of Doordarshan became a victim of snatching in south Delhi's Hauz Khas on Thursday, police said.The complainant told the police that when she was on her way to her office from Green Park in an autorickshaw while talking to someone on her cell phone, two men came on a scooter and snatched the phone by brandishing a pistol, they added.The miscreants then fled towards the Asiad Village society while she chased them, the police said.The woman narrated the incident to the society guards, who barricaded the gate, but the accused showed the pistol to the guards, hit one of them with helmets and fled, leaving behind the scooter, the police said, adding that the two-wheeler did not have a number plate.On checking the scooter's luggage compartment, some documents were found, which were being verified along with the details of the vehicle, they said.A case has been registered. PTI SLB RC