Bill Murray confirms his appearance in Jason Reitman's 'Ghostbusters'

Los Angeles, May 19 (PTI) Veteran actor Bill Murray has revealed that he will be making an appearance in the upcoming "Ghostbusters" reboot, directed by Jason Reitman.The 68-year-old actor played paranormal investigator Peter Venkman in the first two "Ghostbusters" movies opposite Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis and Ernie Hudson.In 2016, he made a cameo in Paul Feig's female-centric reboot."This franchise paid for my son's college. We made this thing. We are the caretakers of it. It's a great thing and it was a really fun movie to make. It's a real movie with some really funny stuff in it," Murray told IndieWire on the sidelines of the Cannes Film Festival. Sharing how he got involved with Feig's latest instalment of the franchise, Murray said, "I was in that movie just because they asked me, and I knew if I said no, I was saying I didn't support that movie. I felt like, 'OK, I'm going to support them because I support them as people.' So I did that one and I would do this next one." PTI SHDSHD