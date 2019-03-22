Bill Nighy, Callum Turner join 'Emma' adaptation

Los Angeles, Mar 22 (PTI) Veteran actor Bill Nighy and "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald" star Callum Turner have boarded the cast of Focus Features' new adaptation of "Emma".The two actors join "Split" star Anya Taylor-Joy, who is taking on the titular role of Jane Austen's classic novel, the studio said in a statement.Austen's 1815 novel is a comedy of manners that follows young Emma Woodhouse meddling in others' romantic affairs in an attempt to play matchmaker.Nighy, 69, will portray Mr Woodhouse, Emma's father, in the project while Turner, 29, will play Frank Churchill.The film, to be directed by Autumn de Wilde, will also feature Mia Goth, Gemma Whelan, Miranda Hart, Josh O'Connor, Rupert Graves, Amber Anderson, and Tanya Reynolds. Eleanor Catton adapted the script from Austen's novel. Working Title's Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner as well as Blueprint Pictures Graham Broadbent and Pete Czernin are producing the project. PTI RB RB