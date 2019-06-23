Bill to protect depositors in ponzi schemes to be tabled soon: Gehlot

Jaipur, Jun 23 (PTI) The Rajasthan government will introduce a bill to protect depositors and check fraud by chit-fund companies. The matter of financial scams and cheating by chit-fund companies was raised by the members of the civil society during a pre-budget meeting here with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. The chief minister said the government was serious in preventing such scams and added that the protection of depositors bill would be introduced in the assembly soon, which will protect the interest of the investors. Gehlot said the role of the civil society and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) was important in implementing the government schemes and programmes at the grass-roots level. The chief minister said the government was serious about the problem of silicosis in the mining area and efforts would be made to make the state free from the disease. Silicosis is a lung fibrosis caused by the inhalation of dust containing silica in mining areas. Representatives from various NGOs working in the area of education, women empowerment, children welfare, consumer protection among others participated in the meeting. The meeting was also attended by Energy Minister B D Kalla, Agriculture Minister Lalchand Kataria, Health Minister Raghu Sharma, Mines Minister Pramod Jain Bhaya, Minority Affairs Minister Saleh Mohammad, Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasara, Women and Child Development Minister Mamta Bhupesh, Chief Secretary D B Gupta and other senior officials. PTI SDAHMB