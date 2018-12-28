Billie Lourd honours mom Carrie Fisher two years after her death

Los Angeles, Dec 28 (PTI) Billie Lourd paid homage to late mother Carrie Fisher two years after her death.Fisher passed away on December 28, 2016, after suffering a heart attack during a flight from London to Los Angeles. One day later, Fisher's mother veteran actor Debbie Reynolds died as well."It has been two years since my Momby's death and I still don't know what the 'right' thing to do on a death anniversary is (I'm sure a lot of you feel the same way about your loved ones). So I decided to do something a little vulnerable for me, but something we both loved to do together sing. This is the piano her father gave her and this was one of her favourite songs," Lourd wrote in the caption alongside a video which features her seated at a piano, performing a cover of the song "These Days", originally written by Jackson Browne. She said "These Days" was "one of her favorite songs.""And as the song says, we must 'keep on moving. I've found that what keeps me moving is doing things that make me happy, working hard on the things that I'm passionate about and surrounding myself with people I love and making them smile," Lourd wrote. "I hope this encourages anyone feeling a little low or lost to 'keep on moving.' As my Momby once said, 'take your broken heart and turn it into art' -- whatever that art may be for you," she added. PTI SHDSHD