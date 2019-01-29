Billion-euro SAP restructuring to cost 3,000 jobs

Berlin, Jan 29 (AFP) German software giant SAP said Tuesday it would slash 3,000 jobs in a billion-euro restructuring plan after profits stagnated in 2018, while insisting it was on track to grow revenues and earnings this year."We are talking about a completely voluntary programme, we expect a number slightly higher than in 2015 of employees" to leave, chief financial officer Luka Mucic said.In that year, SAP cut 2,200 positions as the group shifted focus to "cloud" computing from traditional software.In total, executives plan to spend between 800 million and 950 million euros (USD 915-1.1 billion) on restructuring in 2019 "to further simplify company structures and processes".They aim to realise "a minor cost benefit" this year, before slashing annual outgoings by up to 850 million euros from 2020.Chief executive Bill McDermott said the departures were necessary to clear the way for SAP to make new bets on growth areas in the software industry."We are going to move our people and our focus to the areas SAP needs the most, AI (artificial intelligence), blockchain, internet of things, quantum computing," he said."We currently have 95,000 people in the company, if we talk in a few years it will be more," McDermott added.SAP's restructuring announcement came as it reported net profit added just one percent last year to reach 4.1 billion euros.The group preferred to play up operating, or underlying profit that surged 17 per cent, to 5.7 billion euros, on revenues up 5.0 per cent at 24.7 billion euros.The result "sets us up perfectly for continued strong profitable growth in 2019 and beyond," Mucic said.One area the group hopes will stoke the bottom line is so-called "experience management" after it recently snapped up Californian firm Qualtrics for USD 8 billion.Invented in the 1990s, the technique calls for collecting data on customers, employees, brands and products, aiming to sharpen firms' understanding of how they are perceived.In 2018, SAP continued its transformation away from traditional one-off sales of business software licenses to cloud computing, under which it charges customers a subscription fee to process data on the firm's computers.Revenue from cloud subscriptions and support grew 32 per cent over the year, to almost 3.8 billion euros.Meanwhile software licenses and support revenue shrank one per cent, although it remains a far bigger source of income for now at almost 15.8 billion euros.Across the whole group, SAP aims to increase revenue from its cloud and software activities to between 22.4 and 22.7 billion euros in 2019 -- up from 20.66 billion booked last year under non-IFRS accounting standards, which exclude some costs.Still in non-IFRS terms, the group aims for operating profit of 7.7 to 8.0 billion euros this year, up from 7.16 billion euros in 2018.SAP stock rebounded slightly from a drop early Tuesday, trading down 1.4 per cent at 91.09 euros around 11:20 am in Frankfurt (1020 GMT) -- while remaining the worst performer on the DAX index of blue-chip shares. (AFP) KUNKUN