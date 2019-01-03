Billy Connolly says his life is 'slipping away'

London, Jan 3 (PTI) Veteran comedian Billy Connolly has said his life is nearing its end as he continues to battle with Parkinson's disease.Speaking on the BBC documentary series "Made In Scotland", the 76-year-old comedian said he is not scared of death."My life, it's slipping away and I can feel it and I should. I'm 75, I'm near the end. I'm a damn sight nearer the end than I am the beginning. But it doesn't frighten me, it's an adventure and it is quite interesting to see myself slipping away," Connolly said."As bits slip off and leave me, talents leave and attributes leave. I don't have the balance I used to have, I don't have the energy I used to have. I can't hear the way I used to hear, I can't see as good as I used to. I can't remember the way I used to remember," he added.Connolly was diagnosed with the degenerative neurological condition in 2013. He announced his retirement from touring last month. PTI RB RB BKBK