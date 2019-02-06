Billy Eichner to star in producer Judd Apatow and director Nick Stoller's next

Los Angeles, Feb 6 (PTI) Actor Billy Eichner will be teaming up with producer Judd Apatow and director Nick Stoller for a new romantic comedy.The project will be co-written by Eichner and Stoller, while Apatow will be producing it for the Universal Studios.According to Deadline, the film is an "R-rated romantic comedy about two men with commitment problems falling in love and attempting a relationship". Eichner also shared the news on Twitter and wrote, "Excited, terrified, completely in shock and PROUD as hell to announce this movie.""Were making a big, new romantic comedy for Universal!!!! AHHHHHHH!!!" he added.The 40-year-old actor is best known for his celebrity trivia show "Billy on the Street" for which he recieved three Emmy nominations over the years. His credits also includes "Difficult People" and "Parks and Recreation".Stoller is known for directing comedies such as "Forgetting Sarah Marshall", "Neighbours", "Get Him to the Greek" and "Storks".Apatow's producing credits include "The Big Sick", "Bridesmaids", "This Is 40", "Trainwreck" and "Funny People". He will also direct an untitled comedy, featuring "Saturday Night Live" star Pete Davidson. PTI RB RBRB