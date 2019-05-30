'BIMSTEC invite indicates India shaping alternative regional platform'

Hyderabad, May 30 (PTI) The decision to invite BIMSTECleaders for the prime minister's swearing-in ceremonyindicates that India is now shaping an alternative regionalengagement platform as SAARC has no basis to go forward,says a former Indian diplomat. India had invited SAARC (South Asian Association forRegional Cooperation) leaders for a similar event in 2014. Talmiz Ahmad, who had served as an Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Oman and the UAE, said on Thursday that SAARC has been a non-starter for several years because of the state of Indo-Pak relations.BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-SectoralTechnical and Economic Cooperation) has almost all members of SAARC minus Pakistan, he said.The BIMSTEC member-states are Bangladesh, India,Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Nepal and Bhutan."And BIMSTEC is a much looser organisation in that SAARC is more structured. SAARC requires you...whatever you offer to one country you have to offer to others," Ahmad told PTI.Noting that BIMSTEC is still taking shape, he said it ismade up of India's neighbouring countries, centred around Bay of Bengal and gives New Delhi an opportunity, if it so wishes, to engage with Afghanistan and Maldives on bilateral basis."BIMSTEC does not preclude our engagement withAfghanistan and Maldives which are other members of SAARC. So, BIMSTEC has all members of SAARC minus Afghanistan and Maldives which we can engage with separately", Ahmad said. "So, BIMSTEC (invitation to its leaders for the ceremony)indicates that India is now shaping an alternative regionalengagement platform because SAARC has no basis to goforward...it's regrettable but it's a fact of history, it(SAARC) is not going to go anywhere for the time being". In this situation, BIMSTEC has been given certainsignificance by the Narendra Modi government and inviting itsleaders for the swearing-in indicates a very strong messagethat BIMSTEC would receive considerable attention from India, according to him. PTI RS NVG DVDV