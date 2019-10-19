Bina Modi Conferred With Ph.D., Honoris Causa by Dr. K.N. Modi University

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) New Delhi, Delhi, India Business Wire IndiaBina Modi, Head of Family Council, Modi Enterprises & Director, Godfrey Phillips India Limited, was conferred with a Ph.D., Honoris Causa, by Dr. K.N. Modi University which was presented by Vice Chancellor for contribution to the fields of design, Arts, Technology, Management, Commerce, Agriculture, Fashion and the Hospitality Industry. A successful entrepreneur and leader, Bina has founded and built several successful brands that respond to the niche audience; her Bina Fashions, Ego Specialty Restaurant Chain, Dessange Salon and Beacon Travels are renowned in their respective industries. Bina Modis businesses are contributing to the legacy of US $ 1.5 billion conglomerate, Modi Enterprises. Besides heading her successfully performing companies, she also serves on the Board of many Group Companies and as Head of Family Council for Modi Enterprises. She is driven by a personal vision to bring the most modern people management and human resource concepts into the Group. Bina Modi has been awarded the Women of the Decade in Business & Leadership 2018 by Women Economic Forum and has also featured on Indias Most Powerful Women, a book by Prem Ahluwalia along with being conferred with the prestigious Achievers Award in 2019. The recognition has been bestowed by the prestigious University of Dr. K.N. Modi with a heritage of over 77 years of quality and value based education infrastructure. Managed by the Dr. K.N. Modi Foundation that boasts of more than 18 educational institutions under it, 700+ faculty members imparting education to over 35,000 students, is spread over Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan. The Founder, Dr. Kedar Nath Modi was a renowned philanthropist and a pioneer in establishing educational institutions to offer quality and value based education, in the background of his committed belief, Education Builds Nation. Bina Modi, elated with the degree said, I am honored to be a part of such distinguished achievers and receive this degree. From an orthodox business family that did not encourage women working, pursuing my dreams and ambitions as an individual, as a woman, was not at all an easy task. It is a validation of the various challenges that I have overcome as an entrepreneur. I accept this honor with great humility and its immense encouragement to me as an individual and as an entrepreneur. The legacy of Dr. K. N. Modi is being driven by his illustrious son, Prof. Dr. D. K. Modi who shared, We are honored to confer the Honoris Causa, Doctorate of Philosophy to Bina Modi along with other deserving candidates. The University is unflinching in its efforts to pursue a path of quality growth with quantitative development and enterprising activities. We are pleased to acknowledge the work of entrepreneurs like Bina Modi, a dynamic person who has played an important role in Modi Enterprises. Shes known for her cohesion and consensus based decision making and she truly deserves the recognition.About Modi Enterprises Founded by Rai Bahadur Gujarmal Modi in 1930s, Modi Enterprises is today multi-billion dollar global conglomerate, expanded and shaped by K K Modi, the founder's eldest son and Chairman of the Group.The USD 1.5 billion plus Group has diversified businesses across the country, mainly Modicare (direct selling), Modi Academic International Institute and KK Modi University (education), 24Seven (retail) and Colorbar (cosmetics). Enterprises like Godfrey Phillips India (FMCG) and Indofil Chemicals (agro, specialty and performance chemicals) are renowned leaders in their respective fields. The Group also has interest in specialty restaurants, fashion, entertainment and travel. One of the key strengths of the Group is a multi-product and multi-channel distribution capabilities with one of the largest set ups in India. The manufacturing facilities of the Group are equipped with state-of-the-art equipment, top certifications and incorporate best practices like TQM, Haichi-Ban, 5S, Kaizen Teian etc. The Group has also invested in comprehensive R&D capabilities and the facilities of both Godfrey Phillips India and Indofil employ some of Indias best scientists and state-of-the-art equipment. Modi Enterprises is deeply committed to giving back to society and the environment where it operates in. Besides various CSR initiatives of the companies, the Group has its own Modicare Foundation that promotes education, youth programs, skill development and awareness for HIV/AIDS. The Group also supports a number of educational institutions, hospital services and charitable trusts. To View the Image Click on the Link Below:Ms. Bina Modi, Director Godfrey Philips India conferred with Ph.D., Honoris Causa by Dr. K.N. Modi University PWRPWR