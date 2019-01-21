Biocon chief wants Cong to commit to growth of digital economy

(Eds: Repeating overnight story ) Bengaluru, Jan 21 (PTI) India's biotechnology industry pioneer Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw urged the Congress to commit itself to the growth of a robust digital economy in the country and include it in its 2019 Lok Sabha poll manifesto.A billionaire entrepreneur and founder of the country's leading biotechnology firm Biocon, Mazumdar gave this suggestion to the Congress during the party's 'manifesto consultation meeting on IT and BT Economy', chaired by P Chidambaram here Sunday."Your manifesto must focus on creating a digital economy that helps everyone. That could be the most inclusive part of your manifesto," she said, addressing the Congress manifesto consultation meeting."There are 800 million plus people in our country using mobile phones and you should be able to provide that connectivity and access to the market and capital. That is the kind of digital economy we must create," said Mazumdar.While focusing on creating digital economy, even agritech should be given importance to help farmers, she said.Mazumdar also pitched for GST exemption for drugs anddevices, besides hospital services, which would allow India tostart delivering a semblance of universal healthcare system.She also urged the party to include in its manifesto agood startup policy with provisions for incentives to entrepreneurs to help the growth of startup economy."By doing this, I, for one, really believe that thisis something which will actually transform India in a bigway," she said.Mazumdar said Bengaluru has a huge job creationpotential which has been demonstrated over the years.Bengaluru has created the world's third largest startupecosystem with 11,000 start-ups set up in the last three yearshere, causing an effect of force multiplier in terms of job creation."We actually have created close to 800,000 jobs," sheadded.Mazumdar said, "Angel investors have surpassed venturecapital funding in startup ecosystem and hence, it isimportant to focus on startups and startup policy".An angel investor is a wealthy individual who providesfunding for a startup, often in exchange for an ownershipstake in the company.In many cases, 'angels' are the last option forstartups that don't qualify for bank financing and may be toosmall to interest a venture capital (VC) firm.She said the Congress manifesto should also reflect itscommitment to doubling science and technology spends to catch up with other world economies, which are making hugeinvestment in it."We have the scientists, we have the talent toactually develop this sector, but we are really doing adisservice to this sector. We are undervaluing it. I would behappy to provide you with greater inputs into what we shouldbe doing to this end," she said.Likewise, the manifesto should also focus on medicaleducation and agritech sectors, she added.India has completely devalued its medical educationwhich is reflected in a disproportionate ratio of availabilityof MBBS graduates and specialists, Mazumdar said."While we produce almost 50,000 MBBS graduates everyyear, the ratio of specialists that we produce is minuscule.We hardly produce 12,000 specialists every year," she said."You have to create more specialists seats in ourmedical institutions. National Cancer Institute has beencompletely destroyed for corrupt reasons. We need to changethat, we need to have more specialists seats in the ratio of4:1," she said. PTI BDN SMN RAX SS MRMR