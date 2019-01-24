scorecardresearch
Biocon Q3 net profit zooms over twofold to Rs 217.2 cr

New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) Biotechnology major Biocon Thursday reported over twofold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 217.2 crore for the third quarter ended December 2018, mainly on account of strong performance of its biologics business. The company had posted a net profit of Rs Rs 91.9 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Biocon said in a filing to the BSE. Its consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,540.8 crore for the quarter, against Rs 1,057.9 crore, it added. Shares of Biocon Ltd closed at Rs 670.55 per scrip on the BSE, up 0.04 per cent from the previous close. PTI AKT HRS

