Biocon Q4 net profit up 64% to Rs 213.7 cr

New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) Biotechnology major Biocon Thursday reported a 64 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 213.7 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2019. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 130.4 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Biocon said in a filing to the BSE. The company's consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,528.8 crore for the quarter ended March this year. It was at Rs 1,169.5 crore for the same period year ago. For the fiscal year ended March 2019, the company's net profit rose over two fold to Rs 905.3 crore as against Rs 372.4 crore for 2017-18. The company's consolidated revenue from operations for 2018-19 stood at Rs 5,514.4 crore as compared with Rs 4,129.7 crore in the year-ago period. Biocon's board has also approved issue of bonus shares in the proportion of 1:1, that is one bonus equity share of Rs 5 each for every one fully paid-up equity share held as on record date. It has also proposed a final dividend of Re 1 per equity share on a pre-bonus share basis, it added. Shares of Biocon Thursday closed at Rs 620.10 per scrip on the BSE, up 1.06 per cent form its previous close. PTI AKT RVKRVK