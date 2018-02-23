Biocon to set up R&D unit in Telangana

Hyderabad, Feb 23 (PTI)Bio-pharmaceuticals firm Biocon will soon start an R&D lab of its subsidiary Syngene in Genome Valley in Telangana, which is expected to generate 1,000 high-tech jobs, the state government said today.

The company will also be expanding its current presence in Hyderabad on APIs (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients/ Intermediates) to add 500 new jobs, it added.

Biocon MD Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw met Telangana IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao on the sidelines of BioAsia 2018 and informed the minister about Biocons decision to expand their operations in Telangana, the statement said.

A business delegation headed byChutima Bunyapraphasara, Deputy Minister of Commerce, Thailand, also met Rao on the sidelines of BioAsia 2018.

Further, Italian Consul General in Mumbai, Stefania Costanza, informed Rao that a delegation of the Italian Chamber of Commerce will soon visit Telangana to explore business opportunities, the statement added.

The minister also met Terri Bresenham, CEO & President, Sustainable Healthcare Division, GE. The GE team expressed interest in collaborating with the Telangana Academy of Skill & Knowledge (TASK) in healthcare skilling, the release added. PTI VVK KRK