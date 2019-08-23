Biogas plant inaugurated in Noida; to convert wet waste into cooking gas

Noida (UP), Aug 23 (PTI) A 500-kg capacity biogas plant to convert wet waste into cooking gas and compost was inaugurated here in Sector 30 on Friday, officials said. A first in the city, the plant was set up with joint efforts of the Noida Authority and the local Resident Welfare Association (RWA), they said. "This biomethanation plant was inaugurated by Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari. It has the capacity of converting up to 500 kg of wet waste from homes into cooking gas. The private agency, which has set up the plant, has also been entrusted with the responsibility of collecting waste from each household in Sector 30," a Noida Authority spokesperson said. The authority is expecting that this model would encourage residents of other sectors to install such waste management systems and prevent wet waste from reaching the dumping sites. "The dumpyards under the authority should only have solid waste to make the management of waste items easier," the spokesperson said. The authority has also appealed to the people to segregate the waste in different dust bins, one for wet and the other for dry waste. PTI KIS RDKRDK