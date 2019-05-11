Biography to tell untold story of Sun Pharma founder Dilip Sanghvi

New Delhi, May 11 (PTI) The life and times of reticent billionaire, Dilip Sanghavi, founder of Sun Pharma, one of the India's largest drug makers, will be unravelled in an upcoming book by journalist-author Soma Das, publisher Penguin Random House announced Saturday.Based on interviews with over 150 friends, family members, rivals, former aides, and Dilip Shanghvi himself, "The Reluctant Billionaire: How Dilip Shanghvi became the richest self-made Indian" is the untold human story of an enterprise and its creator."Dilip Shanghvi is one of the most interesting and least understood business minds of India today. For someone, unschooled in degrees of sciences and to create one of the country's most valuable enterprises and become the richest self-made Indian in 2015, he is also one of the least studied capitalists," author Soma Das said. His journey shrouded in mystery partly because of Sanghavi's "unwillingness to share it", according to the author, this book is an attempt to change that while striving to understand the fiercely intense personality behind his calm demeanour and tell the tale of his enterprise -- Sun Pharma.The story of the businessman will be published under the portfolio imprint by Penguin and will be release in June this year."This is for the first time that we will get a candid look into his journey. With over three years of research and more than a hundred interviews, Soma Das has written a compelling book which will surely keep you engaged till the end," Lohit Jagwani, commissioning editor, Penguin Random House India, said. PTI MAH MAH MGMG