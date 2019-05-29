Biplab Deb appeals for peace amid incidents of political violence in Tripura

Agartala, May 29 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb has appealed to all parties in the state to stop violence and said his government would take stern action against the perpetrators irrespective of their political identity. Deb said 186 cases of violence was registered in the state after the Election Commission announced the Lok Sabha election schedule but there was no report of any political murder. "There is a long tradition of political violence in the state. We want that it should be stopped. It is not possible for the administration alone to stop it. If all parties come forward, this menace can be stopped. So, I appeal to all political parties to cooperate to stop violence," Deb told reporters Tuesday night at his residence.He said the BJP does not believe in political vendetta."Our government would take stern actions against the perpetrators irrespective of political identity and I would also see that no BJP workers get involved or indulge in political violence," Deb, who is also the president of the state unit of BJP said. He said, "I would appeal to all political parties to not give shelters to those persons, who are involved in violence. Their only identity is that they are criminals." Deb, who also holds charge of the Home department said of the total 186 cases registered after the Lok Sabha election schedule was announced, 149 were registered before elections, four on polling day and 33 after elections.He said during the 2013 Assembly election when CPI(M) was in power in Tripura, a total of 245 cases of poll-related violence were registered.In the 2018 Tripura Assembly elections, 439 poll violence related cases were recorded, Deb said. "Even as the numbers of poll related violence has reduced after the BJP-IPFT government came to power, it has not stopped. We have zero tolerance to political violence. We want it should be stopped forthwith," he said.A delegation led by Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, Manik Sarkar of the CPI(M), had met the chief minister on Tuesday and submitted a memorandum regarding violence allegedly unleashed by ruling BJP supporters since the BJP-IPFT alliance assumed power last year."Hundreds of offices of the CPI(M) and other opposition parties and the offices of the different democratic mass organizations were either set on fire or vandalized and looted. Hundreds of houses of the CPI(M) leaders, members and supporters were set on fire ...", the memorandum said.Sarkar told reporters that the delegation demanded immediate intervention of the chief minister to stop violence in the state.The BJP has denied the CPI(M) allegations. PTI JOY RG SOMSOM