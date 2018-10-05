Bira 91 Launches International Curry Week Across Three Countries

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Annual Event to Celebrate Curry as a Worldwide Cultural Phenomenon NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Global beer brand Bira 91, has announced the kick-off of the first ever International Curry Week, a playful celebration of all things curry. From October 12 through 28, select restaurants throughout New York City, Singapore and New Delhi will offer custom menus, curated curry dishes and pairings with Bira 91's most distinctive handcrafted beers.International Curry Week will celebrate the rich history, evolution and diversity of curry and how it has become a true product of global culinary currents. Highlighting curry as an all-inclusive cultural movement, Bira 91 will partner with a variety of restaurants across multiple markets to bring to the forefront curries from around the world: Indian, Caribbean, Thai, Japanese, Korean, Malaysian and Vietnamese. Participating restaurants include New York City's famed Miss Lily's, Baar Baar, Kiin Thai, and Amarachi; Singapore's Tandoor, Lagnaa, Long Chim and Nara Thai; New Delhi's, Lavaash By Saby, Jamun, AnnaMaya and many more. "We're thrilled to kick-off the first annual International Curry Week," said Ankur Jain, Founder and CEO, Bira 91. "Curry is the world's comfort food, but it's enjoying a new embrace as something different: a hip symbol of how the world is growing more colorful and more diverse. We're excited to complement a wide range of curries with our own distinctive beers and look forward to bringing something new for consumers to experience for years to come." Select restaurants will offer diners a custom menu with curry-centric entrees specially developed by the chefs, along with a specific Bira 91 pairing. Others will offer fixed pricing on specific dishes paired with Bira 91. Along with the culinary offerings, Bira 91 will provide free giveaways and redeemable vouchers with the order of certain curry dishes. For more information on International Curry Week, as well as the list of participating restaurants in each city, please visit: www.internationalcurryweek.com. For restaurant reservations please visit: www.internationalcurryweek.com/en-us/restaurant-listing About International Curry Week For full information on International Curry Week please visit the website: www.internationalcurryweek.comDates: October 12th-28th 2018For restaurant reservations please visit: www.internationalcurryweek.com/en-us/restaurant-listingSocial Media handles (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter):NYC: @Bira91US / #CurryWeekNYC / #InternationalCurryWeek New Delhi: @Bira91Beer (Twitter: @Bira91) / #CurryWeekDEL / #InternationalCurryWeek Singapore: @Bira91SG / #CurryWeekSG / #InternationalCurryWeek PWRPWR