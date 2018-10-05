Bira 91 Launches International Curry Week Across Three Countries

About Bira 91 A refreshingly modern beer brand, Imagined in India, Bira 91 aspires to bring flavorful beers to the new world. As one of the fastest growing beers in the world, Bira 91 has built a strong portfolio of essential beers and aims to drive the global shift in beer towards more color and flavor. Established in the summer of 2015 by B9 Beverages and headquartered in New Delhi, Bira 91 has quickly become a rage amongst urban millennials owing to its delicious beers, bold identity and a strong draft network. Driven by a dynamic and energetic team of over 300 passionate beer lovers, the company now operates two breweries in India, and has offices in 9 cities including New York City. Bira 91 is backed by Silicon Valley's legendary venture capital firm Sequoia. Crafted with the creative urban drinker in mind someone who likes to have fun and doesn't take life (or beer) too seriously, the brand aims to disrupt the global beer world with 21st century technology and its playful monkey mascot. For more information visit www.bira91.com PWRPWR