Bird Group to open 3 hotels in next 3-4 years; eyes expansion in Europe, Middle East

New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) Bird Group Tuesday said it is looking to open three luxury hotels under its brand 'Roseate Hotels and Resorts' in India and Middle East in next 3 to 4 years and is considering acquisitions for future expansion. The group currently has six properties with three of them in India including the recently launched Roseate Ganges in Rishikesh and three in the United Kingdom. "We have a firm pipeline of three luxury and upscale properties in Jaipur, Goa and the middle east. The property in middle east is slated to open in 2019," Bird Group Executive Director Ankur Bhatia told PTI. Work on Goa and Jaipur properties will also begin this year and "we expect both properties to be operational in the next 3-4 years," he added. The company is also looking at organic as well as global acquisitions to expand its presence and portfolio, Bhatia said. "We are also exploring management prospects in India and international markets like Europe, Middle East besides the UK, where we already have an established presence," he added. On the recently launched property in Rishikesh, Bhatia said: "This all villa retreat offers a unique luxurious stay experience on the banks of the Ganges and fills the gap of much needed luxury retreat in the Himalayan region." Core business of Bird Group include travel technology, aviation services, hospitality, retail and education. PTI AKT DRR