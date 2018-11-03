Bird Park at Panipech to open for public from Sunday

Jaipur, Nov 3 (PTI) A heritage waterworks museum and the rare opportunity to catch a glimpse of a variety of migratory birds will enthral visitors of the Bird Park at Panipech here as it opens for public from Sunday.Developed in the catchment area of the Dravyawati river, the nature park boasts of a 100-year-old heritage pump house which has been transformed into a cafe, Tata Projects, which is executing the river's rejuvenation project, said in a release. The opening of the park will be followed by Diwali lighting and celebrations at various locations along the river which was dedicated to public by chief minister Vasundhara Raje on October 2.In addition, events like yoga sessions, cultural programmes, Rangoli making among others have also been planned between November 4 and 6 at the project experience centre and landscape park at Shipra Path. PTI SDA RHL